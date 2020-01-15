Julio V. Mercado, age 83, entered into rest on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He was born on December 14, 1936 in Lajas, Puerto Rico.
He was preceded in death by his parents Solano Mercado and Nicolasa Pagan; brother Gilberto Lugo.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary A. Mercado; son Julio Victor Mercado, Jr.; sister Nicole Mercado; brothers Jose Lugo, Miguel Angel Lugo, Angel Mercado; sisters Maria Amelia Lugo and Maria Cristina Lugo; brother-in-law Richard Antu; sisters-in-law Hermelinda Jaso and Rosalinda Elguezabal; and 6 grandchildren; special friends Carlos Garcia, Juan Gonzalez and Carmen Gonzalez, Renato and Herminia Romero, Rosie and Ramon Castro.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the honor of pallbearers Richard Antu, Justin Gonzalez, Joe Eddie Jaso, Eddie Antu, Adrian Antu and Nat Terrezas.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
