On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Jack L. Harrington, Jr. of Comstock, Texas passed away at age 76. Jack was born on May 19, 1943 in Del Rio, TX to Jack and Mary Harrington. He graduated from Del Rio High School in 1961. On June 2, 1967, he married Missy King.
Jack’s first job was as a paper boy for the DRNH at age 12. He went on to become the Circulation Manager of Del Rio News Herald as a junior in high school. He served 6 years in the Texas National Guard and worked for CPL in DR. He became a Del Rio firefighter and later served as chief for the Comstock VFD after he and Missy moved to Comstock to take over the family ranch. Jack also served as water superintendent for VVWCID in Comstock. He was on the CISD school board for 25 yrs.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Jack, his mother, Mary, and two sisters, Mary Louise Grantham and Sue Edgehouse. He is survived by his wife Missy of Comstock, his two children, Danny Harrington (Gwen) of San Marcos, TX and Sylvia Schmucker (Brian) of Jacksonville, FL, his brother Joe Harrington (Marta) and sister Jane Steffey of Del Rio, six grandchildren, Troy Harrington of Del Rio, Megan Martin (Kyle) of Ft. Riley, KS, Travis Christley (Emily) of Comstock, Hannah Hatcher (Joel) of San Antonio, Kyle Schmucker of Jacksonville, FL and Erika Schmucker of Jacksonville, FL, three great grandchildren, Falcon Hatcher of San Antonio, Leland and Weston Martin of Ft. Riley, KS.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Del Rio at 11 o’clock a.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has designated Shumla Archaeological Research & Education Center for memorial contributions. Make a gift to an organization that Jack loved dearly by visiting www.shumla.org/donate or mailing it to Shumla, PO Box 627, Comstock, TX 78837.