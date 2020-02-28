Blanca Estela Zavala, age 54, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on September 20, 1965.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andres Zavala and Jesusita Hernandez de Zavala.
Blanca is survived by her siblings, Dora Elia Vigil, Rosa Maria Zavala, and Refugio Zavala (wife Maria De Los Angeles); nieces and nephews include, Crystal Jasmine Vigil Cervantez, Juan Andres Vigil, Alexis Vigil, Monserat Anai Vigil, Fabian Zavala, and Gustavo Zavala.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
