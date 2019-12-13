Surrounded by her family, Cherry Stevenson Woodyard, formerly of Bryan, passed away December 11, 2019.
Cherry was born October 8, 1936, the youngest daughter of Brooke and Rosalie Stevenson. She grew up in Bryan and graduated from Bryan High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John L for fifty five years and together raised 3 children. She was president of the A & M Mothers Club, Del Rio, Texas chapter, and a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Bryan.
Cherry was preceded in death by her parents and husband John L in 2009.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Surovik and husband John of Fort Myers, Florida; sons, Todd Woodyard of Kemah, Texas, and Troy Woodyard and wife Heather of Pearland, Texas; and her sister, Beverly Kluge of Alvin, Texas.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bryan City Cemetery, with Certified Celebrant Dawn Lee Wakefield officiating.