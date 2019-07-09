Joe Luis Huerta, age 54, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on July 12, 1964.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
