Antonio P. Gonzalez 74, passed away In his sleep On November 11, 2019 in Cedar Park, TX. He was Born January 17th, 1945 in Ceralvo, Nuevo León MX.
He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio Gonzalez Gonzalez and Ernestina Palacios Gonzalez, sister Georgina Del Fierro, and brother José Ángel González.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Manuela Duran Gonzalez and her children, Antonio Gonzales (Erika), Leyla Gonzalez-Ahmed (Sajjad) and Josue Gonzalez. His Grandchildren, Melyanna Ahmed and Andres Manuel Gonzales. He served as a paternal figure for many including Hortencia Gonzalez, Isaac Garza, Emmanuel Duran, Maria Garza, Francisco Daniel Duran, Yamili Menchaca and Rodolfo Monsivais. His siblings Maria Martinez Gonzalez(Raul), Jose Basilio Gonzalez(Juana), Agustin Gonzalez, Eluteria Gonzalez , Sixto González, Pioquinto Gonzalez and Brígida González.
Numerous nieces and nephews and a large loving extended family.
He leaves a legacy of hard work, dedication, perseverance and most of all sense of humor. He will be missed but his legacy will live on. Services Saturday Nov 16 at Funeraria De Los Angeles, Libramiento Ote. 317 San Andres, 26260 Cd. Acuña Coah. MX. Burial to take place Sunday November 17 at Jardines de La Luz, Gral Bravo Sur 2350.