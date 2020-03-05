Ventura Ruiz Navarro, age 90, entered into rest March 2, 2020, in Del Rio, Texas. He was born February 25, 1930, in San Angelo, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Genoveva T. Amaya; parents, Felix Navarro and Felicitas Ruiz; brothers, Felix Navarro, Jr., Rumaldo Navarro, and Jesus Navarro; and by his sister, Felicitas Perez.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carlos L. Navarro (Maria G.) and Paula A. Dominguez; and siblings, Jose Navarro, Paul Navarro, Frances Casarez, Maria Dominguez, and Paula Reyes. Ventura is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 7:00 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
