Cruz R. McGuire entered into rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Marfa, Texas on February 12, 1938 to Cruz S. and Rebecca R. McGuire. He spent his childhood years in Marfa and Marathon, Texas.
He joined the United States Army on October, 1957 and married Marie Gloria Cordova on November 27, 1958 in Marathon, Texas.
He loved the military and was very proud to be a veteran. He had served on the 82nd Airborne and 1st Cavalry divisions during his time in the Army. He served tours of duty in Germany, Korea, and last of all , Panama. He was stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas with the 1st Cavalry Division during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and participated in the preparations for a confrontation between Russia and the United States. He left the Army in 1964, after serving 7 years. He was a very proud supporter of the military all his life and felt that the military was a good option for anyone.
After he left the Army, he worked at several jobs in Alpine, Texas before moving to Del Rio, Texas in 1971 where he became a Park Ranger at Lake Amistad and later became a Patrol Officer for the legacy U.S. Customs from 1974 to 1985, an investigator from 1985 to 1989, and ended his career as a Special Agent from 1989 to 1994. He spent his adult life in law enforcement and served the community and the government with integrity, dedication and pride.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cruz S. McGuire and his son, Cruz C. McGuire, his sister-in-law, Teresa Valero.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie Gloria McGuire; his mother, Rebecca McGuire; his siblings; Israel McGuire and Mary Garcia(Isabel), his children: daughter, Erlinda McGuire Rios(Luis), sons, Gilbert Scott McGuire(Maria), and Richard McGuire. Grandchildren: Juan Rios, Veronica Rios Garcia(Jeff), Andrea Rebecca Mendoza(Luis), Mayra Rios; Cruz Patrick McGuire(Claudia), Azure Marie McGuire, Jessica McGuire; Antonio Joel McGuire, Micaela McGuire; Sara McGuire, Jake McGuire, Oliver McGuire, Mallorie McGuire. Great grandchildren: Noxy, Christina, Christian Mendoza, Sloane Garcia; Jaylene, Tiana, Aurora McGuire; Charlie , Stevie Mogilski. Numerous nephews and nieces that he loved very much. He is also survived by numerous close family friends that he loved, Mia Smith, Aurora Cardenas, Dolores Ortiz, Thelma Anguiano, Angie Zaragosa and Dora Sanchez.
He loved to have his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews around him and always had one-liners to say to them. He taught them to swim, water-ski, ride horses, golf, hunt, camp and anything that involved the outdoors. He will be missed dearly but left many memories that will live on forever.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, 9:00am to 1:30pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, 2:00pm at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.