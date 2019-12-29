Jesus Alamanza Gonzales, age 85, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on December 23, 2019. He was born October 14, 1934 in Del Rio, Texas to parents Juana A. Escareño and Juvencio Gonzales. He was also raised by his loving step-father Eutimio Escareño from a young age.
Mr. Gonzales was a hard working man who was known to many young and old generations. He was also known for selling mesquite firewood to various businesses and donated to charitable organizations.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Juvencio Gonzalez, Juana A. Escareño, Eutimo Escareño; and brother, Ramon Escareño.
Family left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Francisca G. Soto, Estrella E. Prieto, Eva E. Cantu; and brother, Jose Escareño. He is also survived my many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion. A service will be held at Templo Bethel at 2 p.m. with a burial to follow at San Felipe Cemetery.