Jeanette Louise Pinkerton, age 82, entered into rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in her home in Brigham City, Utah. She was born and raised near Providence, Utah. Jeanette graduated from South Cache High School in 1954 and she went on to marry the late Robert Dunn, had 3 sons and later divorced. In March of 1966, Jeanette married the love of her life, Max, and had a daughter. After 31 years with the U.S. Forest Service, she retired and moved to Del Rio, Texas in 1988. There were a lot of beautiful memories made there, however, in 2007 she lost her husband. In 2010, she made the decision to return to Utah to be closer to her kids and other family members. In her last weeks of life, she was taken care of by family and the amazing staff with Intermountain Hospice Team.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Max E. Pinkerton; son, Kirk deCarne Pinkerton; grandson, Cody Jay Gailey; great-grandson, Ayden Jacob-Jay Shafer; and many other loved ones.
Left to cherish her memory is her sons Patrick Scott Pinkerton from Draper, UT and Robert Sean Pinkerton from Taylorsville, UT, daughter, Cindy Louise Parsons (JR) from Brigham City, UT, granddaughter, Cami Louise Hirschi (Zak) from Brigham City, UT, and a large amount of family & friends who will miss her.
Jeanette’s final resting place will be beside her husband in Del Rio, TX.
Visitation was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
A Graveside service was held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.