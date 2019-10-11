Rosa O. Perez, age 86, entered into rest on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on May 25, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband Julio O. Perez and daughter Rosa Elia Perez.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Juan Jose (Rosie) Perez, Julio (Tina) Perez, Fernando (Lisa) Perez, Ricardo (Cecilia) Perez and Maria de Lourdes (Pete) Jalomos. Along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Fernando Perez, Ricardo Perez, Pete Jalomos, John J. Perez, Luis Pablo Perez and Angel Perez; Honorary pallbearers are Juan Jose Perez, Julio Perez Jr.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.