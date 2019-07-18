Elidia Zuniga, 93, passed peacefully in Spokane Washington surrounded by loved ones. She was born on January 10, 1926, in Del Rio, Texas. Elidia is preceded in death by Father Encarnacion Escobar, Mother Manuela Silvas, and husband Enrique L. Zuniga.
She is survived by her 9 children, Enrique Zuniga and wife Alicia of Del Rio, Texas; Lionel Zuniga and wife Rosalinda of Del Rio, Texas; Joe David Zuniga and wife Gloria of Del Rio, Texas; Aviel Zuniga and wife Velia of Kyle, Texas; Conception Zuniga and wife Jacqueline of Dallas, Texas; Robert Zuniga and wife Sobeida of Hilton Head, South Carolina; Enereida Chapman and husband Brent of Bigfork Montana; Cynthia Cristerna of Dallas, Texas and husband Jesus of Dallas, Texas; Fidencio Zuniga and wife Marissa of Dallas, Texas; She was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 50 Great Grandchildren, 24 Great-great Grandchildren and 1 Great-great-great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Prayer service at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Elidia will be escorted to her final resting place and laid to rest next to her beloved husband, immediately following at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.