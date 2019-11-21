James Walter Fowler peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Brownsville, Texas. James was born April 30th 1938.
James was preceded in death by his first wife, Letha E Fowler; and second wife, Aldina H. Fowler; daughter, Teresa G. Boyden; infant son, James C. Fowler; stepson, Michael Honaker; grandson, Joseph M. Mahurin; and granddaughter, Clairissa J. Mahurin
He is survived by daughter, Suzan F. Sawtelle and husband Michael; granddaughters, Tannie L. Davison and husband Marc Davison, Cassandra A. Bomboy and husband Justin Bomboy; grandson, Leo Sadler Sr.; great granddaughter, Heidi Bombnoy; daughter Tera G. Sadler; son Leo Sadler Jr.; daughter Melany Mahurin and husband Joseph Mahurin; granddaughters, Cecilia Mahurin and Priscila Mahurin; stepson Mark Honaker and wife Patricia Honaker
Viewing will be held at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral home Friday, November 22nd 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, November 23rd 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow to Sunset Memorial Cemetery where military funeral honors will be performed. A lunch will follow at First Christian Church.
