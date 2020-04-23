Wesley Ryan Gay, 26, formerly of Del Rio Tx. went to be with his Lord and Savior April 17th 2020. He was born in Plattsburgh NY January 7th 1994 to Tammy(Rattay)Thomas and Charlie Gay.
Wesley was a 2013 graduate of Willsboro Central School with an Automotive Technology program at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh.
Wesley had a passion for working on different types of vehicles, He found that working on them sharpened his knowledge and honed his skill set.
He loved his family and his family loved him. He is and will be greatly missed by many that knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Tammy Thomas (Blair) of Del Rio TX., Charlie Gay(Lori) of Chazy, NY. His brother Justin Gay (Kendall) of MIdland Tx. Nephew Parker Gay of Midland Tx. who he loved greatly, Bill Rattay Jr. (Tamara) of Del Rio, Tx., Cindy Lomax(Duane) of Amarillo Tx. His Maternal Grandmother Myrna Rattay of Del Rio, TX. Wesley’s maternal Grandfather who is predeceased William Rattay of Del Rio Tx always challenged him to be the best version of himself.
Paternal Grandparents Otis and Jean Gay of Willsboro NY, Shawn Gay of Willsboro NY, Krissy Leerkes(Brad) of Willsboro NY.
Services Pending.