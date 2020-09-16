Gustavo V. Cuellar, 75, of Del Rio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday September 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas-Beaumont, following a brief illness. He was retired from William A. Smith Construction in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He was a man of faith and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He was a hard worker and instilled the same values in his children. He loved his entire family unconditionally.
Mr. Cuellar was born July 2, 1945, in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto and Maria Cuellar; brothers, Ernesto Jr. Cuellar, Hipolito Cuellar, Hijinio Cuellar and Jose Inocente Cuellar, all of Mexico.