Xavier Rodriguez, age 44, entered into rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on June 8, 1975 in El Paso, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother Pamela Ruth Urrias.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 19 years Rene Rodriguez; sons Joseph David Hansell; daughter Mikaylah Bree Rodriguez; his father Ismael Rodriguez; brother John Paul Rodriguez; nephew Sebastian Cole Rodriguez and niece Emma Rose Rodriguez and their mother, Rose Rodriguez and by several aunts.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Services conclude after the mass.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas Lions Camp at P.O. Box 290247, Kerrville, TX 78029.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.