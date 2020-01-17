In loving memory of a great man!
Pragedis Patricio (Paco) Gomez passed away on January 9, 2020 at the age of 81. He resided in Del Rio, Tx.
He is survived by his wife, Rafaela E. Gomez; children, Jaime and Janie, Silvia, Patricia, Gabriel and Juanita; grandchildren, Jaime Jr., Patrick and Krystal, Nathan Ford and Grace; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Patrick and Ella Rose; siblings, Guadalupe Gomez and Pura Flores; and many nephews and nieces.
He was a very loving and kind human being and a great example for his family to follow. He had an extraordinary love for our Creator Jehovah God and his son Jesus Christ, never forgetting the immeasurable blessings that God will give us in due time. He had strong faith in the resurrection where he will be united with his family again!
Services will be held at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 725 W. Cantu Road, in Del Rio on January 18, 2020, at 3 p.m.