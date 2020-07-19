In Loving Memory
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Wife, Daughter, Mother, Sister, Aunt, and friend, JoElda Rivas. She was born on January 20, 1954 and went to be with our Lord & Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. As a prayerful family, the Lord graciously walked with us every step of the way as He claimed her for His own. We know that she touched many lives with her laughter and creativity, and warm heart. She was laid to rest, surrounded by immediate family on Friday, July 17, 2020. Until we meet again, we will think of you often, laugh at the good memories we shared, and smile when we hear your name.