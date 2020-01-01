Ester Puente Montoya, age 84, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 here in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on April 29, 1935 in Brackettville, Tx.
Ester was preceded in death by her husband, Genaro Montoya; parents Francisco & Elvira Puente and Alicia Puente; Sisters: Jesusita P. Sauceda and Lourdes Martinez; Brothers: Pedro F. (Estela) and Jose C. Puente; niece: Cynthia Ann Puente.
Ester worked for the Anacacho Ranch as the Head Cook for over 20 years and it is there where she met her husband, Genaro. She loved to share her cooking skills with anyone who wanted to learn. Her chile rellenos and brownies were always a special treat and will definitely be missed. Ester cherished that she was able to cook for astronaut Gene Cernan, who was a guest of Mr. and Mrs. L.R. French at the Anacacho Ranch. She always baked extra brownies and would have them sneaked on to Mr. Frenchs’ plane for him. Later after leaving the ranch, Ester taught catechism at St. Joseph’s Church for several years. She was a member of the Guadalupana’s and was also hired as the cook for the priests up until the early 1980’s. In 1983, she became the Parochial Secretary for the church until her retirement in 1998.
Left to cherish her memory are her nephew: Mario P. Sauceda; niece Blanca S. Briones (Balde); sister: Rosario Rubio; Brother: Guadalupe Puente; In-Laws: Felix S. Sauceda, Reyes and Nati Montoya, and Jose and Chela Vela; is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews; Cousins: Gloria Jimenez ( Hector), Julia Puente, and Victoria Puente-Uresti (Arnulfo). The family would like to give a special thank you to her dear and beloved friends: Ms. Sylvia Owens, Ms. Sandy Salinas, and Father Richard Guerra, O.M.I.; and her provider, Azeneth Ruth Rivera and to Maverick Home Health for their extraordinary care of Ester.
Visitation was held on Monday December 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church with Interment that followed at the Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Gentlemen with the honor of pallbearer are Armando F. Sauceda, Baldemar Briones, Jr., Jaime Briones, Hector Jimenez, Jose Vela, Jr, and Louis Owens, Jr.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.