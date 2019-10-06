Valentina M. Reyes, age 96, of McKinney, TX passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born February 18, 1923 to the late Aurelia Morales and called Del Rio, TX home for more than 80 years.
Valentina was preceded in death by brothers Victor Morales and Vicente Morales, and sisters M. Morales, Jesusa Flores, and Dominga Flores. Also, her daughter and son-in-law Thelma and Ronald Barber and her infant granddaughter Taryn Sanford.
She is survived by her brother Conrado (Tony) and wife Rosa Morales and sisters Otila Merscham, Cruz Morales, and Estella Garcia.
She is also survived by her daughters, Leticia and husband Donald Weaver and Amanda Sanford.
Her grandchildren: Tisa Weaver, Jeff Weaver, Paul Harvey, Melissa Lumpkin, Ronald Barber Jr., Roxanne Abrego, Gary Barber, Eric Barber, Cary Sanford, Amber Sanford, and Heather Sanford. Her great grandchildren: Luke Weaver, Landon Weaver, Ryan Weaver, Mandy Parson, Krystle Gonzalez, Matthew Abrego, Amber Barber, Simone Bain and Isabella Barber.
Also, several great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are: Donald Weaver and Jeff Weaver.