Jack Raymond Skiles, 89, of Langtry and Midland, passed away on August 5, 2020. Wilmuth, the love of his life and wife of 68 years, was at his side. Jack was born March 20, 1931 in Del Rio, Texas to Guy and Vasti (Barnes) Skiles and lived his childhood at Langtry, Texas. Following high school graduation in Del Rio, he attended Sul Ross State University where he obtained a B.S. degree in 1952 and M.A. degree in 1953. He met Wilmuth McCarty at Sul Ross and they married on Sept. 1, 1951 in Mertzon.
He began his career as a science teacher and junior high principal at Rankin. He was curator of the Sandhills Museum in Monahans for several years. Jack served as superintendent of schools at Paint Rock and Balmorhea before returning to Langtry in 1968. He was the first manager of the Judge Roy Bean Visitor Center, serving for eighteen years. He returned to school administration as superintendent of Comstock schools from 1987 through 1991.