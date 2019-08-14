Maria Del Carmen Patiño, age 63, entered into rest on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on September 20, 1955 in Del Rio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Armando Patino, Sr.; parents Santos Ramirez and Rosa Carrillo; and her sister Eva Martinez
Left to cherish her memory is her sons Armando Patiño, Jr. and Lee Matthew Patiño; sisters Rosa Linda Revelez (J.R.) and Ana San Miguel (Heriberto), her brother Ray Ramirez (Rosa); grandchildren Larizza Patiño, Alejandro Patiño, Amanda Patiño, Angel Patiño and Angelika Patiño.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
