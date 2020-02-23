Elia Diaz Robles, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family by her side in Del Rio, Texas on February 19, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1928 in Del Rio, Texas, the youngest of six daughters to Guadalupe and Delores Diaz.
Elia learned the value of hard work at a young age. She grew up helping her father in his business, Diaz-Guerra Funeral Home on Garza Street. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy, where she met the love of her life, Rudy C. Robles. Elia and Rudy married on September 1, 1951. Together, they raised five children and founded Rudy Robles Plumbing, Inc., Sunset Funeral Homes in El Paso, Texas and Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Homes and Cemetery in Del Rio, Texas. Elia took pride in her family businesses and used the lessons she learned from her father to serve the Del Rio community her entire life.
Elia was also an active member of the Del Rio community. She was a charter member of the Del Rio Chapter of the Pan American Round Table, a 40-year member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas-Court St. Joan of Arc #1224 and a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Elia had a socialite personality and enjoyed spending time with her birthday group and her “Loteria Divas.” An avid sports fan, Elia could always be found sitting with her family at Section C, Row 11, Seat 29 at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium cheering on the Del Rio Rams every football season. In November 2013, Elia was recognized by the San Felipe Del Rio-CISD for being a loyal season ticket holder and dedicated Del Rio Ram football fan for over 45 years.
Elia will be remembered for her elegance, sharp wit and grace. She served as the matriarch for both the Robles and Diaz families and lived a life that her children, nieces and nephews could emulate. She instilled in her family the values of education, hard work and helping others. Her loss will be felt by her family, friends and the Del Rio community.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Rudy C. Robles; her parents Guadalupe and Delores Diaz; her sisters whom she loved dearly Adela Guerra, Amelia Castaño, Ernestina Guajardo, Delores Perry and Alicia Diaz; and her sister-in-law Esperanza Paniagua, whom she considered as her own sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Rudy D. Robles, Jr. and his wife Bea of El Paso, Texas, Linda R. Cardenas and her husband Ruben G. Cardenas, Jo Ann Robles-Perez and Enrique Perez, Rick D. Robles and his wife Lourdes, and Robert T. Robles, all of Del Rio, Texas.
Elia is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life Jaclyn Solis, Kathi Briones, Rudy Robles III, Lauren Cardenas, Ruben Paul Cardenas, Amanda Perez, Julie Perez, Mayra Robles Trevino and her husband Rigo, Andrea Zapata and her husband Ricardo, Daniel Trevino, Candace Scalley and her husband Joey, Heather Martinez and her husband Stanley and Allison Robles; great-grandchildren Andrew “AJ” and Sadie Briones, Jacob Solis and Alan, Fabian and Valeksia Trevino. Elia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Gentlemen with the honor of serving as pallbearers are Rudy Robles III, Ruben Paul Cardenas, Andrew “AJ” Briones, Jacob Solis, and Daniel Trevino.
Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Guerra, Ralph Guerra, Ruben Gutierrez, Antonio “Tony” Faz III, Javier Paniagua, Dr. Randy Schuster, Romulo “Tite” Rodriguez and members of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Pan American Round Table.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.