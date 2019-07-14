Thomas McHugh, 81, was called by the Lord to his final resting place in Heaven on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Mr. McHugh was born on December 8, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to parents John Patrick and Winifred McHugh.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mr. McHugh worked for 20 years as an English teacher for Del Rio High School and after his retirement, he resided in Laredo for the remaining 9 years of his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Eileen (Rob) Cartwright, John Patrick (Ana Laura) McHugh, Patricia Francis (Eduardo) Tellez, Timothy (Valerie) McHugh and Erin (Jaime) Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at Fred Dickey Funeral & Cremation Services, with visitation starting at 8:00 am to 10:00 am. A prayer service will start at 10:00 am by Father Hector Flores. Interment will immediately follow to the Laredo City Cemetery. Full military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force.
Funeral arrangements are by Fred Dickey Funeral & Cremation Services, 1320 Trey Dr. Laredo, TX 78041 (956) 723-3611. You may leave condolences to the family online at www.freddickey.com