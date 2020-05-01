Aurora V. Cardenas, age 94, entered into rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on April 21, 1926 in San Angelo, Texas.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Diana Jameson (Darrell), and Son: Daniel Cardenas (Myrna). Her five grandchildren: Veronica and Victor Enriquez, Adam Garcia, and Christina & Julian Cardenas. 9 great-grandchildren (and one on the way) who all survive her with their unconditional love.
She has passed on to join those who preceded her in death including her mom and dad, Estevan and Refugia Vasquez, the love of her life, Serapio Cardenas III, Sisters: Eloisa, Elida, and Luz; and brothers Mike and Jesus.
She was a woman of strength, faith, and an unconditional love of family and friends. A special soul of beauty, both inside and out.
A Visitation was held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Chapel Services were held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at San Felipe Cemetery.
