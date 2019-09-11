Christine T. Hypke, age 59, entered into rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on October 21, 1959 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband David Allen Hypke; her father Roberto Eugene Gray; and her brother Scott Gray.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Matthew David Hypke and wife Haley; mother Therese Ann Hoenselaar; brother Robert Gray and wife Diana; sister Karen Richey and husband George; brother-in-laws Daniel L. Hypke and Duane Hypke and wife Debbie; sister-in-law Lucy Gray and Debbie Glover and husband Kenneth.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Services conclude after the service.
