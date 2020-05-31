Brett Madison, 69, passed away February 8, 2020 at his home in Bartlesville, OK after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. A service honoring his life was held Feb. 17, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Home, Eastland, TX.
Brett was born in San Angelo, TX, October 14, 1950 to Doyle and Jackie Madison. He graduated from Del Rio High School in 1968 and attended Texas Tech, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering and later obtaining a master’s in EE from Georgia Tech. He served in the Air Force for six years as a navigator, and then worked for West Texas Utilities in Abilene. In 1991 Brett went to work for Public Service Company of Oklahoma/American Electric Power in Tulsa and Bartlesville, OK.
Brett was a loving husband, proud father, supportive brother and loyal friend. He was the kind of husband who composed poems for his wife and the kind of father who rode bikes, swam in the pool, and played baseball with his kids; he helped them with their homework, showed up for all their events, and fostered and encouraged their dreams. He was determined, humble, funny, and looked for ways to challenge himself. He also enjoyed playing golf with his father and brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy Burns Madison; two daughters, Whitney Madison Dyer, husband Jay, Bartlesville, OK and Reagan Madison Fort, husband, Justin, Owasso, OK; grandchildren Avery, Alyssa and Logan Dyer and Lyla and Wyatt Fort; brother Jim Madison and wife Elizabeth, Arlington, TX; two sisters, Clara Anne Madison and husband, Ed Dandridge, Benton, LA; Patricia Madison and husband Barton Davis, Nacogdoches, TX; sister-in-law, Cara Madison, Plano, TX; four nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved older brother, Steven L. Madison.