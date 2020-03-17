Mario Rolando Cardenas, age 72, entered into rest March 13, 2020, in Del Rio, Texas. He was born April 22, 1947, in Del Rio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco R. Cardenas and Francisca G. Cardenas; sister, Rosario Cardenas Lomas; and by his brother, Frank Cardenas, Jr.
Mario attended San Felipe schools. Later, he earned his Master’s Degree from Sul Ross State University. Mario retired in 2011 after thirty years as an elementary school teacher where he taught in various schools in the San Felipe Consolidated ISD.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Josie Cardenas of Del Rio, Texas; brother, Robert Cardenas (wife Juanita) of Brazoria, Texas; his nephew, Michael Cardenas of Del Rio, Texas. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mario leaves behind his precious dog, Cookie, whom he loved very much.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place at 7:00 that evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the honors of serving as pallbearers are Michael Cardenas, Chris Cardenas, Robert Cardenas Jr., Frank Cardenas III, George Lomas, and Raul Barrera.
Interment to follow at San Felipe Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840, (830)778-2020.