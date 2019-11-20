Enedina (Edna) O. Escamilla, age 92, entered into eternal rest November 18, 2019 at University Hospital, San Antonio, TX. Her family was present at her bedside. She was born February 28, 1927 in Sanderson, TX to Florentino and Manuela Ochoa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband of 65 years, Raul G. Escamilla, her son, Raul Escamilla, Jr., brother, Ruben Ochoa and sister, Elfida (Chepi) Ochoa.
Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Anabelia Escamilla, of Del Rio, son, Oscar Escamilla and wife, Debbie, of The Woodlands, grandson, Derek Escamilla of Pecos, grandson, Marc Escamilla and wife, Hailey, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte, of Cypress, brother Armando Ochoa and wife, Aida, of Monahans, sister-in-law, Clelia Ochoa, of Pasadena, TX, as well as numerous nephews and nieces and many treasured friends.
Enedina proudly worked at Del Rio Independent School District North Heights Elementary and Freshman cafeterias for 25 years, having worked her way up from line server to manager and trainer. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Del Rio and was also very active with various local craft and quilting groups. One of her most recent cherished memories was of her new great-granddaughter, Charlotte, which she only had a short time to spend with, but bonded with the first time they met. Enedina’s kind heart and easy smile will forever be remembered by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 307 E. Losoya, Del Rio, TX.
Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 5144 US-90, Del Rio, TX.
