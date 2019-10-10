Richard Reyes Hernandez, age 72, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 9, 1947 in Colorado City, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Isidro and Maria Hernandez, brother Simon Hernandez, and sister Sylvia Hernandez.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years Virginia M. Hernandez; sons Joseph Hernandez and wife Lourdes Hernandez, Richard Hernandez, Jr. and wife Anna Lisa Hernandez; his beautiful daughter Jacqueline Hernandez; grandchildren Jessica M. Gallegos and husband Eduardo Gallegos, Claudia Sandoval, Karina Espinoza, James Hernandez, George Forester, Monika Forester, Javier Rene Gonzalez, Arik Matthew Hernandez, Paul Anthony Hernandez, and Aidan C. Fernandez; great-grandchildren Donovan Grimaldo, Faith Nicole Hernandez, Tristan Sandoval, and Remington Ty Wade; sisters Ruth Butler, Dora Ramirez, Lety Mojica, Rosa Hernandez, and Esmeralda Moreno; brother Ronaldo Hernandez and numerous nieces and nephews.
While attending college at Sul Ross State University, he pursued multiple job opportunities including surveyor for the Texas Highway Department, Park Ranger with the National Parks Service, Immigration Inspector and Teacher of Adult Education. Upon completion of his degree, he found his true calling as an Elementary Educator. He began and ended his teaching career at Garfield Elementary after 30 plus years in education.
His greatest joy, other than spending time with his family, was music. He played bass guitar with Del Rio’s own Tierra Mala Band, performing in parades, weddings, and quinceanera’s.
All who knew him will remember his cheerful smile, kind words for all, and his love of family, music, and life.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at (Time Pending) at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Aidan C. Fernandez, James A. Hernandez, Paul A. Hernandez, Arik M. Hernandez, Javier R. Gonzalez, George Forester, Isidro Hernandez, and Fidel Hernandez.
Services will conclude after the mass.
