“Pray! The Lord will bless you, where He will have you! It’s the best day of your life! You are blessed and highly favored!” These are just a few of the things Mom would say over the years… February 20, 2020, Maria Richmond Scott went home to be with our Lord. She was born in La Casita, Texas on June 18, 1937 and lived an amazing, full life of 82 years. Professionally, Maria was a part of the faculty at San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District for over 44 years. She retired in 2004 after having taught two generations of Del Rioans. Personally, Maria was a rock for all the members of her family. She would always carry a little prayer journal to remind her of her family’s prayer requests and petitions. Maria lived for the Lord and interceded for many! She married Glenn H. Scott in 1965 and raised two girls, Glenda and Clara along with various Maltese dogs. Her hobbies included drinking coffee with her closest friends and praying with her beloved Pastor Eddie Eskew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Refugia Bazan Richmond, her husband, Glenn H. Scott, and her brothers, Aristeo Richmond, Juan Richmond, Alonzo Richmond, Lucio Richmond and Agustin Richmond. She leaves behind two daughters: Glenda and Louis Rodriguez and their children, Serena and Virginia; and Dr. Clara Scott and her children, Frances and Oliver. She also leaves behind three sisters, Felicitas Rodriguez, Nieves Garza, and Emilia Wells. Living sister-in-laws include: Christine Merrill, Mary Elaine “Mert” Swofford, Betty Scott, Sue O’Daniel, and Shirley Zenkner Scott. This prolific family also includes nephews, nieces, cousins, and numerous other family members too many to list. Maria would want you all to know she is in awe of how many are here to support her family and she was blessed to share her life with each and every one of you. She knew we are all saved by Grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and would ask that you lean on Him daily.
Funeral services will be held at Sanchez Funeral Home at 301 E. 2nd St, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 with visitation on Monday, February 24, 2020 between the hours of 1-9 pm. Tuesday, February 25, Chapel service at 10am with graveside services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to “Friends of Del Rio Animals,” P.O. Box 422072, Del Rio, TX 78842.