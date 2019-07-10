Mrs. Castula "Tula" Vega Castillo, age 95, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 5, 2019 here in Del Rio. She was born on March 26, 1924 in Rowena, Texas.
She was widowed from Alfredo Flores Castillo;
Surviving family members include her children: Esther Davison, David Castillo, and Ruth Castillo Dorie;
Pallbearers will be: David Castillo, Matthew R. Dorie, Joshua B. Dorie, Thomas L. Dorie, Rick Rodriguez and Ralph Padilla.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Devotion.
A Chapel Service is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Manuel Figueiras from Centro Cristiano Church as the officiant. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement are under the care and direction of Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Rio, Texas, located in Ceniza Hills.