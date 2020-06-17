Manuel Moreno, age 79, entered into rest on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 7, 1941 in Mexico. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Elia Moreno. Parents Luis and Alejandra Moreno.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Manuel Moreno Jr.. Daughters Nereyda Moreno, Noelia (Jaime) White. Grandchildren; Alexis White, Jaime A. White, Isabella White, Itzel White, Sabrina Garcia, Ethan Moncada, Manuel Moreno III, Mia Moreno, Ilyana Moreno. Numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6::00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Jaime White, Jaime A. White, Manuel Moreno, Jr., Manuel Moreno III, Eladio Castillo and Alvaro Constancio.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
