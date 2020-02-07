Hervey Mesta, age 91, entered eternal rest Friday, January 31, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Texas. He was born June 9, 1928, in Del Rio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Emilio Mesta, Amador Mesta, David Mesta, Antonio Mesta, Ortencia Mesta Duran, Guadalupe Mesta Arreola, and Juliana Mesta Hernandez.
He is survived by his sons: Alberto Mesta, Rolando Mesta, Jorge Mesta, Eriberto Mesta, Amador Mesta, and Enrique Mesta. Daughters: Maria Del Rosario Mesta, Maria De Jesus Mesta, Maria Elena Mesta, Sonia Mesta, and Bertha Alicia Mesta.
He is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
A Chapel Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:00 A.M.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers are Rolando Mesta, Enrique Mesta, Jorge Mesta and Alberto Mesta.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.