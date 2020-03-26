Amelia Rivera Valdez, born April 23, 1938, peacefully entered the perpetual light on Monday March 23, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter Dr. Diana P. Mena and spouse Cipriano Mena, grandchildren Cipriano Jr., Martin, and Eric Mena. Great-grand children Cipriano III, Deanna, Emmanuel, and Martin Jr. Siblings Rosa Isela Rico and Elisa Chavez, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Valdez will be remembered for her immense love toward family and for always willing to help others.
Service will be held on Friday March 27, 2020, at Trinity Mortuary, 206 Kings Way, Del Río Texas. Visitation starts 9:00 am, following Sunset Cemetery at 1:00 pm.