Arturo Acosta born June 25, 1946 went to be with our Lord on July 26, 2019 in San Angelo, TX at the age of 73. He was one of four sons born to Isaac and Andrea Acosta. He was preceded in death by his father Isaac Acosta, brothers Mike and Roberto Acosta. Survivors include his wife of 48 years Guadalupe, son Arturo Acosta, Jr. and wife Veronica; daughter Rebecca Acosta; grandsons Diego Acosta, Jorge Barrientos, Jr., and Jacob Isaac Hernandez; brother Ramiro Acosta and wife Estela; sister-in-law Ernestina Acosta; numerous nieces and nephews.
Arturo proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/ 1 Silver Service Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter (M-14), Army Commendation Medal w/v Device and 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Sharpshooter (M-16).
Arturo was a loving husband, father, grandfather who loved to cook and bar-b-que, his grandsons were the light of his life and enjoyed taking them on long road trips. Arturo loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and knew someday he would see him face to face.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
Visitation continues on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the Amistad Baptist Church located at 1001 Amistad Blvd. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Gentlemen with the Honor of Pallbearers include Jorge Barrientos, Jr., Jacob Isaac Hernandez, Ramiro Acosta, Jr., Joe Ramirez, Mario Garcia, and Ron Bennett.
“And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?” - John 11:26
