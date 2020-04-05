Irene Amy Carroll, age 94, passed away on April 2, 2020 due to natural causes. She was from Wilshire, England and married an American soldier during WWII.
She sailed from England to Ellis Island on the Queen Mary. She accompanied her husband on assignments all over the world and was finally stationed at Laughlin AFB. They loved the town and people and decided to retires here. She held many jobs but most recently she manager of discount Auto Glass.
She leaves behind a daughter, Ruth. Grandchildren, Andrea, John, Christi, and Jacob.
Her Favorite past time was spending Saturday’s with her great-grandson Seth.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery.
The family would appreciate floral donations as well as to her favorite charity St. Jude.
Funeral arrangements are under care and direction of G.W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home, 114 Fletcher Drive, Del Rio, Texas. For more information you may contact us at (830)775-2000 or www.gwcoxmemorialfuneralhome.com