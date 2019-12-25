Marjorie Stone Davenport, age 87, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 in the home of her son and daughter in law in Garden Ridge, Texas. Cancer had left her hurting and tired. With the help of Hospice, Margie was where she had asked to spend her final days. She was born December 4,1932 in Otto, Texas to Kirby Stone and Clara Blankenship Stone. She married her best friend and love, Joe Charles Davenport, in 1950. Margie was a senior in Del Rio high school when she and Joe were married. Joe preceded her in death in 1999.
Marjorie is survived by her sons: Joe Russell Davenport and his wife Linda of Del Rio, Clayton Alan Davenport and his wife Sherry Davenport of Del Rio and Garden Ridge, grandchildren Stuart Davenport and his wife Ginger, Shelly Davenport Schreader and her husband Craig, David Davenport, Stephen Davenport and great granddaughter that she was so very proud of, Cassidy Anne Costa. Marjorie’s sister, Gloria Stone Brandt of Houston and brother, Bee Stone and wife Nancy, sister’s in law Jerry Stone and Joyce Stone are also left to cherish her memories. Preceding her in death were her parents, Kirby and Clara Stone, her brothers, Don Stone and Warner Stone, sister in law Bettye Stone. Marjorie leaves many nieces and nephews that she truly loved.
Her life was a living example of Proverbs 31:10-31….a virtuous woman.
Marjorie dedicated herself to serving God and family. She taught Joe Russell and Clayton God’s word and led them to follow Christ. She committed herself to being a perfect wife and homemaker and provided her families every need. From being a helpmate to Joe to standing by him in the family business, she never faltered. Making a home and providing firm foundations for her sons took precedence over her self. Whatever task she undertook, she did so with determination and conviction. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ and faithfully served until cancer preventer her form doing so.
Her uniqueness and determination will live on in the hearts of her children, her grandchildren, her great granddaughter and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stuart Davenport, Craig Schreader, Mundo Barrera Sr., Andy Richardson, Rudy Rodriguez, and Juan Salazar.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to a hospice facility of your choice.
A Chapel Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery.
