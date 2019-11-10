Tifanee J. Elbert, 38, traded in her Red Sox hat for her halo on Oct 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Her last breaths were taken with her mother and brother at her side as well as several other loved ones.
She was born 12-20-1980 in Del Rio, Texas, a beautiful early Christmas gift for her mother. At age 5 Tifanee started her travel of the world as her father was an Air Force F-16 Pilot. Her favorite place to live was Osan AFB, Korea and also where her clothes shopping fetish began. While there she was afforded the opportunity to travel to other countries such as Japan (Tokyo Disneyland) and Thailand. At age 11, Tifanee’s family finally settled in Phoenix, AZ in 1992. She attended Garden Lakes Elementary and graduated from West View High School in 1999. After graduation, Tifanee attended Arizona State University acquiring a degree in Forensic Psychology in 2003. While at ASU, she was accepted into the Sigma Kappa Sorority and was elected as the Social Chair. This position fit her perfectly as she had a smile that would light up any room she entered and endless energy. Along with her degree, she was also certified as a behavioral therapist and loved working with autistic children.
After graduation, Tifanee moved to Baltimore, MD where she got her first job as a bartender. Hooter’s officially trained her in this position and she went on to become a Manager Trainee. Leaving Baltimore in 2007, she moved to Las Vegas, NV where her bartending skills and certifications continued to excel and grow. These skills, combined with her beauty and vivacious personality, opened the doors for her to host/bartend for many private events and fundraisers for people such as the Baltimore Ravens, Justin Timberlake, U2, Keith Urban, Brittany Spears, Maroon 5, etc. Tifanee’s outgoing personality also made it possible to attend several Super Bowls and Final Four competitions through her contact with many of these well known artists.
Settling in Illinois in 2011, her greatest accomplishment was the birth of her daughter Ava Guiliana Marie in April 2013. Ava was the love of her life and even though Tifanee had no family locally, she chose to stay in Illinois to be with and near her daughter. She remained in Illinois until she got her angel wings and left her beautiful angel Ava with her father.
Tifanee was an avid sports fan whose favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox (her paternal grandfather pitched for them at one time), the Arizona Cardinals and of course the Arizona State Sun Devils. Other interests included swimming, piano, designing clothes, interior decorating, dancing, writing and reading. Her heart was always with autistic children though and at the time of her passing, she was a nanny for a three year old boy.
Tifanee is survived by her daughter Ava, Bartlett, Illinois, mother Trudi Jones Elbert, College Station, Tx, Stepfather James P. Elbert, Tempe, AZ, sister Samantha Skye Mize, Franklin, Tx, and brother Austin Elbert, College Station, Tx. Other survivors are her Grandmother Enedina Jones, Del Rio, Texas, aunt Cindy Chairez Jones, Del Rio, cousins Melissa Cooksey, Oak Hollow, Texas and Emily Jones Mills, Del Rio, Texas as well as many other cousins, great aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father Sergio A. Gonzalez, Grandfather William E. Jones and Great Grandmother Maria S. Chairez.
Tifanee would add sparkle and shine to any room she entered and now she will sparkle and glitter in our nightly sky.