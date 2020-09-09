Eudelia Treviño Arreola went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by all of her children. She was the daughter of Reymundo and Maria de Los Angeles Trevino. She was born in Ciudad Acuna Mexico, on May 11, 1923. She was 97 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Evaristo Torres Arreola, Two son’s; Rodolfo Arreola & Alfonso Arreola and her grandson Alfonso Arreola Jr.
Eudelia was the mother of nine children whom she raised with the support of her older son, Rodolfo. She was well known for her commitment to help her children succeed any way possible. She raised her family in Del Rio, TX, and throughout other states as they traveled to work as migrant workers. She often claimed that those were the happiest days that she spent with her children.