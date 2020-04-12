Ricardo “Richard” Bracamontes Ortiz passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Mr. Ortiz is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Yolanda Reyna Ortiz, and their three children Lisa (Bobby) Aguilar, Rich (Ella) Ortiz, and Ray (Chelsea) Ortiz. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren Christopher Ortiz, Kristina Markovsky, Paul Ortiz, Christina Aguilar, Brendan Soliz, Aiden Ortiz, and Richie Ortiz, and one great- grandson Eli Ortiz.
Born in Del Rio Texas on December 31, 1936 to Feliciano M. and Alicia B. Ortiz, he was the second of 5 children. He leaves behind his sisters and brothers Sylvia Ortiz, Angela Britt, Emilio Ortiz and Victor Ortiz along with numerous nieces and nephews. Richard and Yolanda frequently visited family and friends in Del Rio and were regulars at the class reunions for the Sacred Heart Academy where they both graduated.
Richard enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 after high school graduation and completed basic training in San Diego California. His career as a Naval Aviation Machinist’s Mate took him across the country, the Pacific and Asia. He served during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Aerial Flight in Southeast Asia in 1965. His deployments included Whidbey Island WA, San Diego CA, Barbers Point HI, Guam, Yokosuka Japan, Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands HI and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. He proudly served his country in the Navy for 30 consecutive years and retired in 1985 having attained the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. After retiring from the Navy he attended Del Mar College and earned his Associates Degree. Richard eventually returned to his former career but this time as a civilian serving for several years as Maintenance Supervisor employed by Raytheon applying his reciprocating engine expertise on Navy Training aircraft.
Richard was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for fishing. He will always be remembered as a dedicated and devoted family man.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers who took care of Richard during his illness.
Due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus, a private service for immediate family was held at Seaside Funeral Home on April 7, 2020. Richard will be interred at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Ricardo B. Ortiz be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Corpus Christi, Texas.