Rev. Jim D. Rollins, 77, of Interlachen, passed from this life and into eternity on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Putnam Community Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, he was raised in Florida and lived in Putnam County for many years before moving to Del Rio, Texas to do missionary work there and in Mexico. Jim returned last year to Putnam County. Over the years, he had been a commercial fisherman as well as a carpenter. Jim served in the ministry as a missionary for 40 years. He was a member of the Pentecostal Revival Center in Palatka.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacie and Jeanette Rollins and numerous brothers and sisters.
Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Rollins, his children, Lois Ramey (Mike), Mark E. Rollins, Jim D. Rollins, Jr (Monica), Harley H. Rollins, Sr (Emily) and Mary E. Rollins Baker (Sheppard), a sister, Elizabeth Cooper (Richard), 31 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Pentecostal Revival Center with Bro. George Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Palatka Memorial Gardens with Military honors bestowed by the U.S. Army. A wake service will begin at 7:00 P.M. on Monday at the Pentecostal Revival Center.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Jim’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.