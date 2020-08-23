Paul T. Reyes III (Feb. 4, 1963 – June 31, 2020), age 58, went to be with our Lord. He passed away in Brooklyn, New York. He was born in San Diego, California. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pablo and Carolina Reyes; his maternal grandparents, Mary Katherine Leroy and Arturo Treviño. He is survived by his mother Mary Lou Reyes and father Pablo M Reyes. He is also survived by his sister Sylvia R. Riehle (Michael), brother Gilbert T. Reyes of California, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins as well. Other survivors are his uncles Robert Lee Treviño and Arturo M. Reyes and aunts Dolores T. Tanacha and Romelia R. Padilla. Paul was a great son, brother, uncle and best friend to all. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at the Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery at 9:00 AM, Monday August 24, 2020.