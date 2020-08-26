Jesus Vasquez, age 62, entered into rest Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Del Rio, TX. He was born on January 2, 1958 in Del Rio, Texas.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Eva Vasquez. Parents, Liborio and Lucia Vasquez. Sons; Johnny Ray (Patty) Vasquez, Jesus Vasquez. Daughters, Rose Baker and Nancy Vasquez. Grandchildren; J.J., Devin, Aldo, Jano, Aitiana, Joshua, Aiden, Jacob, Emily, Sofia and Baby Robbie. Great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jano Jr., and Alaina. Siblings; Roberto (Esmi) Vasquez, Alma (Margarito) Arteaga and Michael (Olga) Vasquez.