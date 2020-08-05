Deborah Ruth Draper of Lubbock, formerly of Del Rio, Texas passed from this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born February 21, 1955 in Levelland, Texas to Howard Bland Draper and Carolyn Quinn Crownover Draper. Ms. Draper spent most of her childhood in Tahoka graduating from Tahoka High School in 1973 and was a proud member of the “Wild Bunch”. She attended Texas Tech University but completed her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas in May 1978. Deborah married her destiny, Cornie (Barney) Lowe, on July 20, 1985 in Burnet County.
She began a career of writing physician clinic software and installed her programs at Yale and Harvard among many other physician offices and practices. After leaving the computer world, she went to work pursuing her love which was flying small aircrafts. She actually soloed her first plane before she received her driver’s license and along with her husband operated Flight Based Operations in Lockhart and Del Rio. Ms. Draper was active in the Austin Altrusa Club and Del Rio Rotary Club where she proudly served as President and Rotarian of the Year in 2004.