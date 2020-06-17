December 9, 1935 - June 14, 2020
Grace (Graciela) M. Hogan born in Laredo, Texas on December 9, 1935, entered into rest on June 14, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas.
Preceded in death is her father Esteban Mendoza and her mother Juanita Perez Mendoza, her brothers Esteban and Fidel Mendoza.
In 1956 she married the Love of her Life William (Bill) D. Hogan, who was stationed at Laredo Air Force Base with the United States Air Force. Together they raised three children Lynn, Billy and Steve. Her husband retired in Del Rio, Texas in 1975.
Grace was a military wife and homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her children. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. Many times, “Holding Down The Fort” while her husband was serving his country away on Tour of Duty. She made friends easily with her beautiful smile and contagious laugh, she was always ready to have a good time.
In her spare time, she was involved with many Community Activities, volunteering her time teaching Catechism on Sunday mornings, and she was an instructor of Spanish to many military children, and loved teaching and playing Loteria.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, and their 3 children. Her Grandchildren Colleen Haley, Hunter Salyers and William (Blake) Hogan. Three Great Grandchildren, Maelynn, Riley Haley and Caleb Salyers.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:30am to 12:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be conducted at 12:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks.
Our family would like to thank the many nurses and caretakers at La Vida Serena Nursing & Rehabilitation for the love and care they provided our mother for her yearlong stay at the facility, and a special appreciation for their attention to our father who visited his wife daily.
Pallbearer: Bill Hogan, Steve Hogan, Blake Hogan, Hunter Salyers, Danny Morin.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Grace Hogan’s name to your favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830)778-2020.