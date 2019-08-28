Deputy Sheriff Jose Luis Blancarte, age 46, entered into rest on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on January 2, 1973 in Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father Jeorge F. Blancarte.
He honorably served Val Verde, Kinney, and Atascosa Counties during his 20-year career in Law Enforcement. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending quality time deer hunting with his son and compadre. He will be greatly missed by his family, as well as his Law Enforcement family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 11 years Amalia Blancarte; children Stephanie Blancarte, Jose Luis Blancarte, Jr., Andrea Rodriguez, and Roberto Jesus Rodriguez; his mother Gloria Blancarte; siblings Jesus Blancarte, Humberto Blancarte and his wife Gabriela, and Gloria Salas and her husband David.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Del Rio Civic Center Red Oak Room at 1915 Veterans Blvd.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Del Rio Civic Center Red Oak Room at 1915 Veterans Blvd.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com and sign our online guestbook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2020 Bedell Ave., Del Rio, Texas 78840 (830) 778-2020.