Raul Ramirez Garcia, 93, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born March 18, 1926 in Zaragoza, Mexico.
Preceding him in his death was his loving wife of 45 years Asencion Lopez; parents Cirilo B. Garcia and Maria R. Garcia; his son Rolando Garcia, daughter Maria Garcia, his brother Julio Garcia, Francisco Garcia, Alfonzo Garcia, Luisto Garcia, Herminia G. Morales, Maria De Jesus (Chita), Quiroz Josefina Rodriguez, Conception Trevino.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Raul Garcia and wife Elda Garcia, Raul Garcia and wife Carmen Garcia of Fort Worth, Texas.
Survivors also include brother Don Cirilo Ramirez Garcia of Del Rio, Texas, sister Antonia Garcia Rivera of Del Rio, Texas, and Raul’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and longtime childhood best friend of over eight decades Jesus Rodriguez.
The entire Ramirez-Garcia-Gonzalez family would like to thank all that were and are a part of cherishing the long lasting living memories of Don Raul Ramirez Garcia.