Manuel "Meme" Nieto Jr., age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 19, 1946 in Del Rio. Preceding him in death were his parents, Trinidad and Manuel Nieto Sr.; siblings: Cecilia Fernandez and Reymundo Nieto; Family members left to cherish his memory include his siblings: Dolores Rubio and huband Luis Rubio of Del Rio, Yolanda Val Verde of Alamo, Tx, Jose Luis Nieto of Del Rio, Marciano Nieto and wife Eva Nieto of Del Rio, Rebecca Ramon and husband Rogelio Ramon of Del Rio, Dora Elia Nieto of Del Rio, Roberto Nieto of Avondale, AZ, Reynaldo Nieto and wife Rosa Nieto of Pflugerville, Tx, Osvaldo Nieto and wife Connie Nieto of Weslaco, Tx, and Hector Nieto of Big Lake, Tx; Manuel is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Trinity Chapel of Faith.
A Prayer Service will begin at 7 p.m. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at San Felipe Cemetery. Rev. Guadalupe Mora will serve as the officiant. Pallbearers will be: Roberto Nieto, Osvaldo Nieto, Marciano Nieto, Reynaldo Nieto, Hector Nieto, and Jose Luis Nieto.