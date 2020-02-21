Jesse Rodriguez Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Helotes, Texas. Jesse was born on May 16, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas to Jesus and Dominga Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. A Chapel Service will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at G. W. Cox Memorial Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
